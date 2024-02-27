Bamco Inc. NY Buys 11,774 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up about 1.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.31% of ANSYS worth $595,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ANSYS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.22.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $336.54. 134,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,430. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.09 and a 200-day moving average of $311.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.