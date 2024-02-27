Bamco Inc. NY Buys 3,439,948 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 5.48% of Krispy Kreme worth $114,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 97,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after buying an additional 675,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 708,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after buying an additional 2,670,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after buying an additional 96,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

Krispy Kreme Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

