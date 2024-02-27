Bamco Inc. NY Buys 51,630 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Vail Resorts makes up approximately 3.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 12.38% of Vail Resorts worth $1,047,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

MTN traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $228.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

