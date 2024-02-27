Bamco Inc. NY Has $132.02 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.66% of Toll Brothers worth $132,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.77. The stock had a trading volume of 287,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.