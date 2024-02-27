Bamco Inc. NY Has $274.58 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,728,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,309 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $274,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,402,000 after purchasing an additional 116,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.10. 110,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,880. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $157.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

