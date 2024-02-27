Bamco Inc. NY Has $69.55 Million Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of indie Semiconductor worth $69,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,645 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 58.1% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after buying an additional 1,371,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 62.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,929 shares of company stock worth $2,235,729. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. 2,103,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

INDI has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on INDI

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.