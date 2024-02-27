Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $234,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,794,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,102,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

