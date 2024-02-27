Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 3.40% of Bio-Techne worth $365,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. 169,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

