Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.42% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $394,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.56. The stock had a trading volume of 99,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.97 and its 200 day moving average is $367.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

