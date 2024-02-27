Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 36,895 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Guidewire Software worth $561,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 76,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,981. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $121.68.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.73.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

