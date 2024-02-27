Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 91,399 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,399 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,476,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. 261,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,057. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

