Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,202,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,640 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $120,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 104,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,865. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

