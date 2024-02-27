Bamco Inc. NY Sells 141,974 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,974 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.33% of SBA Communications worth $71,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $92,725,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total value of $1,225,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,146 shares of company stock valued at $22,092,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

SBAC stock traded down $10.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,124. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $267.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.61.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

