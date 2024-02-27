Bamco Inc. NY Sells 192,910 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,910 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $164,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after acquiring an additional 893,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.46. 91,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

