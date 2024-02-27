Bamco Inc. NY Sells 234,906 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,906 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.80% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $82,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,724,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,770 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $88,550,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE REXR traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,235. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.71%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

