Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,426 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.34% of Veeva Systems worth $110,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $223.52. 214,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,584. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

