Bank of Montreal to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.51 (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock traded down C$4.87 on Tuesday, hitting C$121.96. 1,931,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,996. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.95.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

