Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 523,469 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 523,469 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $166,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.59. 2,399,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $159.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

