Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,815,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $184,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 111,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,238. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

