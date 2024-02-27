Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 229,575 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,770 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $80,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.12. 502,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,667. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
