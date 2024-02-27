Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 36,287 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $617,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.11. 411,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

