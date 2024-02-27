Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 533,306 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,630,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,306 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.49% of TELUS worth $353,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,793 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,076 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU remained flat at $17.65 during trading on Tuesday. 381,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,871. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

