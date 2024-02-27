Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,255 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.67% of BCE worth $580,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BCE by 0.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,909,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BCE by 50.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. 351,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

