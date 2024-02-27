Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $106,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.72.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,174. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHW traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.25 and a 200 day moving average of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $326.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

