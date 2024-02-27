Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21, reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
NYSE BNS opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.
Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
