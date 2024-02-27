Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21, reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

NYSE BNS opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,251,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 142,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,934 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 903,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 178,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

