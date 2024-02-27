Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,417,298 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 3.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,247,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMO shares. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BMO stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 959,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,674. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

