Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,026,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,623 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortis were worth $266,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,845,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after acquiring an additional 142,731 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Fortis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 658,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,014 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fortis by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 777,821 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Fortis by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 543,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 198,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. 283,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4382 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

