Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,527,933 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,229,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,527,933 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 5.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,030,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.83. 641,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.