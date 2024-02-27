Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,527,933 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,229,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,527,933 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 5.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,030,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
TD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.83. 641,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
