Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 2.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $75.60. 372,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,633. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,074 shares of company stock worth $31,405,529 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.