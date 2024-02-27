Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $164.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

