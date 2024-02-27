Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 2.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $24,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,165. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

