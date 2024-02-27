Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 103,773 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 532.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 103,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 4,332,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,326. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
