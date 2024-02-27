Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 107,721 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 279.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 107,721 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after acquiring an additional 445,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,179,000 after acquiring an additional 534,743 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 593,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 320,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.