Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

Danaher stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,435. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.95.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.