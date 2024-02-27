Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.56. 928,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,714. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

