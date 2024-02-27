Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $888,000 Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,390,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,864,000 after buying an additional 1,653,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420,440. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1033 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

