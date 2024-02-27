Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $471.84. 739,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,916. The stock has a market cap of $440.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.41 and its 200 day moving average is $415.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $475.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

