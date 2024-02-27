Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 4.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $37,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. 1,074,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

