Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 168,218 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,218 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. 1,482,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

