Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $221.63. The company had a trading volume of 448,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.48 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $222.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

