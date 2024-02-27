Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,655 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after buying an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,932,000 after buying an additional 2,109,713 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in RB Global by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after buying an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RB Global by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,233,000 after buying an additional 1,629,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 667,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,247. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

