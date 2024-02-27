Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 4,400 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. 1,995,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

