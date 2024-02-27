Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 620 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.30. The stock had a trading volume of 389,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,419. The company has a market capitalization of $235.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.44. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $380.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.