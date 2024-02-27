Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 833 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $741.96. 760,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,243. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $746.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $691.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

