Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. 2,435,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,218. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

