Barclays Increases Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $78.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Stock Up 3.6 %

ALRM stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,119,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.