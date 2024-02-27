Barclays Raises NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $320.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $283.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.55.

NICE stock opened at $243.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.43. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NICE will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NICE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

