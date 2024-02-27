Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Lowered to GBX 30 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Base Resources
Base Resources Trading Up 1.5 %
Base Resources Company Profile
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.