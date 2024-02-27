Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Lowered to GBX 30 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday.

BSE stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5.99 ($0.08). 139,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,305. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.68 million, a P/E ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

