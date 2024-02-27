Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

BHC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

