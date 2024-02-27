Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.87. 349,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

